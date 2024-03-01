New Delhi, March 1: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi tabled the state's Economic Survey in the Delhi Assembly on Friday. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi in 2022-23 was recorded at Rs 10,14,000 crore.

"GSDP of Delhi at current prices during 2023-24 is likely to reach Rs 11,07,746 crore at a growth of 9.1 per cent over 2022-23. The GSDP of Delhi in 2022-23 was 10,14,000 crore. In post-COVID times, our real GSDP grew at 8.76 per cent in 2021-22 and 7.85 per cent in 2022-23, faster than the rest of the country. Delhi's population constitutes 1.5 per cent of India's population, while GSDP contributes nearly 3.9 per cent to India's GDP." the economic survey read. Finance Minister Atishi Will Present the Budget of Delhi in the Legislative Assembly on March 4.

The Per Capita Income of Delhi was Rs 3,76,217 in 2021-22 which increased to Rs 4,61,910 in 2023-24. This is an increase of 22 per cent in 2 years. Delhi's per capita income is 2.5 times of national per capita income. "Delhi's inflation rate was 2.81 per cent in (January to December 2023), while the national inflation rate was 5.6 per cent in (January to December 2023).

Delhi's unemployment rate in 2020-21 (post Covid) was 6.3 per cent. It was 1.9 per cent in 2022-23." the survey stated. Delhi's tax collection was registered a growth of 18 per cent during 2022-23. In 2021-22, Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of 3,270 crores; which increased to 14,457 Crores in 2022-23. AAP Minister Atishi Alleges LG VK Saxena of Working For BJP Over Stalling Solar Policy Approved by Delhi Cabinet (Watch Video).

"The ratio of interest payments to revenue receipts declined to 5.21 per cent in 2022-23 from the high ratio of 11.20 per cent in 2012-13. Free government Facilities and Services Delhi gives free electricity, water, health, education, bus rides for women, and teerth yatras for the elderly - and still has a growing economy with a revenue surplus," economic survey noted further.

In a study of 3450 households conducted by the Department of Economics and Statistics, it was found that almost 100 percent benefited from free electricity at some point during the year, 76.1 per cent benefited from free water, 64.7 per cent benefited from free treatment in Govt hospitals, 58 per cent benefited from free bus rides for women, 43.7 per cent benefited from free education, 61.6 per cent of the households had spent all the money saved due to freebies, while 28.4 per cent invested the money in savings and FDs; and 7.2 per cent planned to spend it shortly, 2.8 per cent have lent the extra money to friends.