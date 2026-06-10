India News | Delhi: FIR Registered After Fire Damages 3 Parked Two-wheelers in Jahangir Puri

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Three parked two-wheelers were damaged in a fire incident in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area, police said today.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding the fire involving parked two-wheelers at E-Block, Jahangir Puri, was received at Police Station Jahangir Puri on June 8.

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Police said a TVS Rider motorcycle, a Splendor Plus motorcycle and a Jupiter scooter were found damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Based on the complaint and inquiry conducted at the spot, FIR No. 337/26 dated June 8 has been registered under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown person for mischief by fire, police said.

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Delhi Police said CCTV footage is being analysed and an investigation is in progress.

The incident comes days after a devastating fire at a hotel cum restaurant building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on June 3 claimed 21 lives and injured several others, drawing attention to fire safety and fire-related incidents in the national capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)