New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a house in Badli extension near Rohini around 6.00 AM on Wednesday.

As many as 8 people were rescued from the house by the Delhi Fire Service.

"Upon receiving the information, a total of three fire tenders rushed to the location and rescued eight people from the upper floors of the house," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director.

"All the people rescued have been sent to a hospital while the cooling operation continues," he added.

The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

