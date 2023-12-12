New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in an auto spare parts warehouse on Nicholson Road in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area on Monday night, a Delhi Fire Service personnel said.

"The fire broke out in the Kashmere Gate area. Among the auto spare parts materials, the plastic and rubber items caught fire," Delhi Fire Service Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Sumit Kumar said, speaking to ANI in the early hours of Tuesday.

"We received the call at 9.30 pm. There are seven fire tenders on the spot," he informed.

When asked about any injuries at the site of the fire, the ADO said, "There is no information on any injuries. After firefighting, we will conduct a search."

To a question about the reason for the fire, he said, "The reason for the fire is a matter of investigation."

Earlier in November, a fire broke out at a factory in the Mangolpuri area of outer Delhi. According to the police, the incident took place at a shoe manufacturing factory located in B Block of Mangolpuri.

The fire department received information about the fire at around 2.30 am, after which 26 vehicles were sent to control the fire. The fire tenders brought the blaze under control at around 6 am, the police said.

In the same month, a fire broke out in a jhuggi near Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in New Delhi. According to the officials, the fire department received a call at 7 pm. A total of eight fire tenders rushed to the site and controlled the fire. (ANI)

