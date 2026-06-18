India News | Delhi: Fire Breaks out at Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, No Casualties

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, D-Block, on the third floor, near a CNG pump in Sagarpur, New Delhi, officials said.

A fire official noted that the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 9:25 pm. After receiving the information, the fire teams rushed to the spot to control the blaze. A total of 10 Delhi Fire Service (DFS) vehicles arrived at the site of the incident.

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No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

With coordinate efforts of the fire officials, the blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

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"The fire was reported between 9:25 and 9:26 pm. Upon receiving the call, our vehicles reached the spot immediately. As soon as we arrived, we operated the hose from the outside and also deployed hoses from the inside. It took longer because the two buildings were connected, and there was cardboard stuck between them; however, we managed to bring the fire under control in about half an hour," he said.

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be known, the fire official said.

"We have no idea how or why the fire started. There are no casualties or injuries reported," he said.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)