India News | Delhi: Fire Breaks out at Factory in Mahipalpur

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Fire broke out at a factory in the Mahipalpur area in the national capital on Saturday night.

Fire tenders reached the spot shortly after recieving the information and are engaged in dousing the fire.

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Further details are awaited as the relief efforts continue.

Meanwhile, nine people have so far been rescued hours after a five-storey building collapsed in South Delhi's Mehrauli police station area, with six people feared to be trapped as a rescue operation is underway, officials said on Saturday night.

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Speaking with the media, South Delhi DCP Anant Mittal said that police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information.He informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Fire Services, and the Delhi police are engaged in the joint rescue operation.

"A building has collapsed, and right after that, we got a call regarding this. Immediately, maximum staff from the Mehrauli Police Station arrived at the spot, and it was seen that an old building had collapsed. Its debris has fallen on a structure. It is being told that a canteen of some medical students was running there, and some people might be trapped in it. Till now, our staff has rescued around nine people from here... By creating a green corridor, we have evacuated multiple ambulances from here, and right now the rescue efforts are being done by NDRF, DDMA, Fire and Police, and will continue to do so," he stated.

Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, NDRF said, "Two teams of NDRF are working here, and when we came, we were told that four live victims have been rescued by the local agency... We have done the search with our equipment... As of now, no trace of a live victim or an unconscious dead victim has been found. Now, mechanical efforts have started with JCB. There is a lot of debris. The work of clearing the debris is progressing. If we get some traces of any live victim or unconscious victim, then we will do our job. There is no report of casualties from our side yet."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Warden, Headquarters Civil Defence, Dharamvir Sejwal said, "All of my seniors are here. 5 to 6 people are still trapped. Rescue work is underway. This is a commercial area," he said.

An eyewitness stated that his aunt is stuck under the debris as the rescue operation is underway."Some people must still be stuck there. It was at least a 5-storey building. My aunt is still stuck there," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)