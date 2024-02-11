New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka on Saturday night, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a total of four fire tenders were at the spot, dousing the flames, at the time of filing this report.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined, according to officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

