India News | Delhi: Fire Breaks out at House in Khanpur Raju Park, No Casualties

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in a house in the Khanpur Raju Park in the Neb Sarai police station area of South Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Nehru Place Fire Station Officer Phool Singh Meena said that the household items on the third floor of the house were burning when the fire brigade reached the spot. Children were safely moved up to the roof, and no casualties have been reported.

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"We received a call stating that a fire had broken out inside a house. When we arrived and checked inside, the house was filled with smoke. On the third floor, household items were burning. There were some children in the building who had safely moved up to the roof. There were no injuries or casualties reported," he said.

He added that at least four fire tenders reached the spot and carried out the safety operation to douse the fire.

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"Four of our fire vehicles arrived at the scene. They safely carried out the firefighting operations and successfully extinguished the fire. The terrace gate upstairs was open, so the occupants had moved up to the roof," he said.

The fire official noted that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be identified; however, it is speculated that a short circuit might have caused the blaze.

"We can tentatively say it was a short circuit. The exact cause of the fire will only be confirmed after a forensic investigation, but our suspicion points toward a short circuit," he said.

The official added that apart from some household items getting damaged, there has been no loss of life, and the fire has been extinguished through the quick and dedicated response of the fire teams. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)