New Delhi, February 15: A massive fire broke out at the main market in Alipur, North Delhi, on Thursday evening. Shortly after the fire erupted, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the blaze. Further details on the matter are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Main Market Area in Alipur, Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

