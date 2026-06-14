India News | Delhi: Fire Breaks out at Restaurant, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a restaurant near Desh Bandhu Gupta College in the national capital early Sunday morning, officials said, adding that the blaze was brought under control and all people were safely evacuated.

On the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ved Prakash said, "I received the call around 5:15 am regarding the incident. There was a restaurant, and a banquet hall was located above it. Six fire tenders arrived, and the situation was brought under control."

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He further added, "The restaurant wasn't operational at that time. It appears the fire started in a temporary structure on the upper floor. The exact cause isn't clear yet, though a short circuit is a possibility. Everyone was rescued safely from the adjacent building. There were about 10 to 12 people... Our team is on-site managing the situation, and the District Magistrate is also expected to arrive shortly."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Sunday, the investigation into the massive fire that broke out in a residential building in Gali Number 1, Tughlakabad Extension, which comes under Govindpuri Police Station, has taken a fresh turn after a CCTV clip surfaced on social media.

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Delhi Police have taken cognisance of the viral clip and are examining its contents in detail as part of the ongoing probe. Officials said the footage is being verified to establish its authenticity, timeline, and the sequence of events captured before and after the fire incident.

According to Delhi Police, "We have taken cognisance of a video being circulated in connection with the Govindpuri fire incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles. We can't rule out the conspiracy angle. We are trying to detain the woman. The video is being analysed frame-by-frame by investigators to ascertain the context in which it was recorded and whether any individuals seen in it have a direct link to the incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles, and no possibility, including a conspiracy angle, is being ruled out at this stage."

Officials further said that efforts are underway to trace and detain a woman seen in the viral video for questioning. Her role, if any, in relation to the incident is being verified. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)