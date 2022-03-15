A visual from the site at Delhi's Usmanpur. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a waste warehouse in Usmanpur, late on Monday night.

About 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

BS Chauhan, fire station officer said, "Fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident that happened late at night."

Further details into the fire mishap are awaited. (ANI)

