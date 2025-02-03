New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area under the jurisdiction of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, at least 16 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

