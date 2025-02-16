New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in plastic scrap at a building's ground floor in Delhi's Shahzada Bagh area, said officials on Sunday.

Delhi Fire services arrived at the site upon receiveing the information and promptly conducted the dousing operations.

Also Read | Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Posts at dee.assam.gov.in, Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply and Other Details.

The fire was brought under control with the help of two fire tenders.

The reason for the fire is not yet ascertained.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)