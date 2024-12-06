New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara district on Friday. No injuries or casualties were reported so far.

Several fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

A resident of the slums of Rani Garden in the Geeta Colony of Shahdara Sampat said, "There was nothing till 2 am... There are no injuries but some pet goats have died... There was a godown of tyres and rubber. There were around 400 houses of the slum were also there..."

"We have no idea how the fire broke out. There are no injuries but we were not able to save the pet goats. There were a lot of slum houses there...," Another resident Gaurav told ANI,

A local woman said, "I lived in the slums here. Everything we had has burnt down."

Another local woman, "It is being said that someone had lit a fire to keep the kids warm, which resulted in the fire breaking out."

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

