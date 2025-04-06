New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A huge fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in a storage area (Malkhana) behind the Police Training School in the South district near Khajuri Khas.

According to the information, a total of seven fire tenders rushed to the incident spot and tried to take control of the fire. The fire was controlled until 6 am.

"A fire broke out today wee Hours in the malkhana located behind PTC Wazirabad in the South District, near Khajuri Khas, Delhi. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the alert. The blaze was brought under control by 6:20 AM, though cooling operations were still underway", Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

Further information on the matter is still awaited.

Earlier, on April 1, a fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan, spreading to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex. On information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters, along with Delhi Police personnel, are engaged in dousing the flames.

According to reports, some vehicles parked in the vicinity also caught fire. (ANI)

