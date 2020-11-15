New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Fire Service department and other emergency services in the national capital went into a tizzy on Sunday after receiving multiple phone calls about "oil rain" lashing parts of the city amidst showers that began in the evening.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg, the Fire department received over 55 calls of "oil tinged rain" or "oil-like substance in rainwater" from various parts of the city. Many calls were from bikers who said the road had become slippery due to the "oil rain."

DFS said it responded to all the calls but fire personnel who went to investigate the reports said they did not find any evidence of oil or chemical in the rain water.

"It seems that due to rain, dust and pollution such a perception was created," Fire chief Garg said.

"Prima facie, it seems that due to rain, dust and earth and other materials available on the road caused slippage and because of that motorists gave the call," Garg added

The Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) emergency services also received a number of such calls.

Garg said the department is investigating the matter further. (ANI)

