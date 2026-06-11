India News | Delhi: Firing Reported at Gym in Paschim Vihar, Police Launches Probe

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi police said on Thursday that unknown people have opened fire at a gym in Paschim Vihar.

According to the officials, Delhi Police received a call regarding the incident in the early hours of Thursday. Police teams were rushed to the spot, prompting officials to launch an investigation.

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The police is trying to ascertain the ownership of the gym and gather detailed information related to the firing.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined, while evidence is also being collected from the scene of the incident. Further investigation is in progress to identify those involved and determine the motive behind the firing, officials said. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)