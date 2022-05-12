New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested its four sub-inspectors posted in Delhi on certain allegations of corruption and conducted searches at their premises.

Incriminating documents, recovered during searches are being scrutinized.

CBI has registered a case against its Sub-Inspector posted in New Delhi and unknown officials or private persons on a complaint.

The Complainant who is running a partnership firm in Chandigarh had alleged that on May 10, six persons including CBI officials entered his office and threatened him that he would be arrested for supporting and providing money to terrorists as they have information regarding the same. It was further alleged that the accused forcefully took the complainant in a car and also demanded Rs 25 Lakh from him.

As part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but its own officials, CBI on receipt of the complaint immediately registered a case, identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests. Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service.

The arrested accused are being produced today before the Competent Court at Chandigarh. (ANI)

