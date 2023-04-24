New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 30-year-old wanted gangster from the vicinity of Majnu Ka Tilla.

The gangster has been identified as Mohd. Mukhtayar alias Honey.

"The accused gangster was presently wanted in three cases of attempt to murder, robbery and snatching in Delhi. He was evading his arrest for more than two years and was declared proclaimed offender in three previous cases," said police.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "On April 20, information was received that Mukhtayar had reached Delhi and would come near Majnu Ka Tilla. Acting on this information, the team of Special Cell/NDR apprehended him."

"He has been apprehended with a single-shot pistol and three live cartridges," added the police.

Highlighting the cases registered against the accused, the police said, "It came to notice that on July 2 2022, the accused with his associate Aman alias Manpreet had opened fire upon Kapil in Bindapur, Delhi."

"It was found that there was enmity between the accused and Kapil, as Kapil and his associates had killed his elder brother Mustafa in the area of Dabri in April 2017. The accused and his associate attacked Kapil, but Kapil managed to survive despite sustaining bullet injuries," added the police.

The police also informed that after the incident, a case under section 307/34 Indian Penal Code and 25/27 Arms Act was registered at Bindapur police station.

Informing about the second case registered against accused Mukhtayar and his associate Aman, the police said, "On August 17, accused Mukhtayar along with his associate Aman had robbed one Activa Scooty from near Moti Bagh Gurudwara, regarding which a case under section 392/34 IPC was registered at South Campus police station Delhi."

Further, accused Mukhtayar and his associate Aman had also attempted to snatch a gold chain from a person and a case has been registered against the two in this regard.

The police said, "The accused along with Aman had attempted to snatch a gold chain from a person in the area of Sadar Bazar, Delhi Cantt. However, they failed in their attempt as the motorcycle they were riding slipped and both ran away leaving the motorcycle behind."

"A case under section 356/379/511/34 IPC was registered at Delhi Cantt police station in this regard," added the police.

The police further stated that the accused's associate Aman was arrested in the last week of November 2022, but Mukhtayar could not be apprehended.

Informing about the arrest of Mukhtayar, the police said, "A few days ago, input was received that accused Mukhtayar had fled to Mumbai after the arrest of Aman. Hence, a team of Special Cell was immediately dispatched to Mumbai. However, before the team could locate him there, he left for Delhi."

"The team of Special Cell/NDR apprehended him from the Majnu Ka Tilla area. He was arrested in case u/s 25 Arms Act Special Cell Police station, Delhi," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

