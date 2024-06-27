New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The 9th edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit which brought together experts, industry leaders, and stakeholders among others to foster knowledge exchange and deliberate on areas of importance in shaping the pharmaceutical landscape in India took place here on Thursday.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) successfully concluded Day 1 of the 9th edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit 2024 today.

The theme for the Summit was, 'Advances in Manufacturing and Quality - Patient Centricity'.

The two-day Summit brings together industry leaders, global regulators, quality experts, and stakeholders to foster knowledge exchange and deliberate on areas of importance in shaping the pharmaceutical landscape in India.

Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, delivered the keynote address and released the IPA Best Practices Guideline on Good Engineering Practices and Process Analytical Tools.

During his address, the Secretary said, "Quality is of paramount focus, standing on three essential pillars - market, patient, and neighbor. Market quality commands a premium and builds reputation, which is our best defence against malpractices. Patient quality is driven by robust regulatory systems, and India is progressing rapidly on this front."

Adding further, he said, "Our mission going forward is to make quality the center of the policy framework. We have upgraded Schedule M of the Drug and Cosmetic Rules, surpassing WHO GMP standards in some areas."

"With the audits starting in July 2024, we aim to produce world-class products, as emphasized by the Prime Minister's vision of 'Zero defect and Zero effect.' Quality requires investment, and we support medium and small plants through reform initiatives," he said.

"The integrity of the Indian industry relies on every player's adherence to the highest standards. When one fails, it affects the entire industry. Therefore, we must collectively uphold quality to protect our reputation and ensure excellence in every aspect," he added. (ANI)

