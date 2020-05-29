India News | Delhi Government Favours Places That Have Large Gatherings to Remain Closed: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi Government is of view that places, where large gatherings take place, should remain closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday.

Asked about consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over coronavirus-induced lockdown, Jain said Delhi government feels that places such as cinemas and schools should stay closed.

"Schools and colleges should also remain closed. This virus is not affected by heat as claimed earlier. We have to learn to live with coronavirus. There are still two days left for the fourth phase of lockdown to end. Wait for two days. Only then will the situation be clear whether there will be further lockdown extension or not," he said.

Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers to get their views on lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The fourth phase of the lockdown will end on May 31.

Jain said that the Delhi Government has made a 15-minute video to explain about the safety measures that should be taken at home.

"The video tells what all you should be careful about, how you should take care of the sick and we would like everyone to see it," he said. (ANI)

