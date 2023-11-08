New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that our government will follow guidelines of Supreme Court on Delhi pollution, and we have called for a meeting with the concerned ministers and officers today.

"The Supreme Court has given its observations of what needs to be implemented in Delhi and we have called for a meeting with the concerned ministers and officers so that we can implement whatever instructions Delhi has got. The SC has given the order to end stubble burning in whichever state it has been happening," Gopal Rai said on the Supreme Court's directions on pollution.

Also Read | SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Dates of CHSL, MTS, Delhi Police SI and Other Examinations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Environment Minister has called a meeting of all concerned departments today to ensure compliance with the instructions given by the Supreme Court yesterday regarding pollution. The meeting will be attended by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Revenue Minister Atishi.

The Delhi Environment Minister further said that all parties, be it the BJP, Congress or AAP everyone will have to try to curb the pollution together.

Also Read | Air India Plane Leaves Kolkata-Bound Passengers Stranded in Delhi Ahead of Diwali, Leading to Chaos at Midnight.

"All the parties, be it the BJP, Congress or AAP, will have to try to curb it together. It is sad that the BJP thinks that it is important to release a statement," he added.

He further said that we had written to the LG regarding the smog tower and real-time source enforcement study.

"A different situation has been created after the central government imposed the new law. We had written to the LG regarding the smog tower and real-time source enforcement study. The Smog Tower was started on the orders of the SC," he said.

Despite worsening air quality in several parts of the country and pollution levels posing a threat to the health of people, stubble burning incidents was reported in the Mamdot area of Ferozepur, Punjab.

A farmer from Mamdot in Ferozepur district, where stubble was being burned, said, "We have no other option. We have to sow wheat."

A thick toxic haze or 'smog', continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the hazardous air quality in the national capital and directed that farmers should stop stubble burning forthwith in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

It further directed that a meeting be held on Wednesday between the states to ensure that crop burning is stopped forthwith.

Further, the top court noted that smog towers installed as per an earlier order are not working and directed the government to ensure they are repaired.

The top court also asked chief Secretaries of the states to hold a meeting either physically or by Zoom on the pollution issue. "Eminent Secretary should call for a meeting tomorrow, whether physically or via Zoom. All stakeholders will connect to ensure that we have a better picture and some redemption by Friday," it added.

It also observed that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues mere optics.

Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)