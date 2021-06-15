New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi government has set up COVID-19 testing camps at Okhla Mandi. Both antigen and RT-PCR tests are being conducted every day.

Javed, a Delhi government employee said, "We start at 6 am every day and collect 200 antigens and 100 RT-PCR tests. The scanning helps us in tracing contacts of positive cases. The public is also supporting our initiative."

He further informed of a positive case detected in the market on Tuesday morning, who had also been vaccinated.

The shopkeepers at Okhla Mandi saw the ease of restrictions as a hope for their businesses.

Talking to ANI, Loveneet, a shopkeeper at the Mandi said he requests his customer to wear masks, and also provides them with one in case they do not have it.

"The mandi organisation is fining all those who are not wearing masks. They are trying their best to implement Covid-protocols," he said. (ANI)

