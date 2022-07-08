New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi government and all agencies in the city are "fully prepared to contain" cases of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Over 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, including 32 in June, a civic report had said on Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Approves Corbevax, Covaxin for 5-12 Years Age Group, Say Sources.

"Delhi government and all agencies of Delhi are fully prepared to contain cases vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. Today, had a long discussion with Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya and health ministers of other states on this matter," Sisodia tweeted.

Mandaviya on Friday exhorted the states to launch 'Jan Abhiyaans' or public campaigns with 'log bhaagidari' (people's participation) to enthuse and engage citizens and communities to ensure there is no mosquito breeding in the neighbourhoods.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Raped by Elder Brother in Sattari; Accused Arrested.

Mandaviya, who reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases with 13 high-burden states, through video conference, said 'Log Bhagidaari' is pivotal for launching 'Jan Abhiyaan' for vector control and elimination, a Health Ministry statement said.

The 13 high-burden states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June.

The count of dengue cases reported in the national capital this year had stood at 143 till July 2. No death due to the disease has been reported so far, as per the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and July 2 last year was 36. The corresponding figure was 20 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 33 in 2018 and 60 in 2017, the report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)