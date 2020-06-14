India News | Delhi Govt Allows Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's COVID Testing Facility to Be Restored

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Delhi government on Saturday restored Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's COVID-19 testing facility.

"Government of Delhi has allowed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's facility of COVID testing to be restored. We have now been authorised to use RT-PCR App. With this, the hospital can start doing COVID-19 testing for patients as per government guidelines," a release by the Chairman, Board of Management of the hospital read.

Through the letter, the Chairman also thanked the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain for their 'intervention'.

Earlier, the hospital had approached the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against the hospital by Delhi Police on the complaint of Delhi government for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

The petition also sought to set aside the order passed on June 3 by Delhi government which prohibited RT/PCR sampling for COVID- 19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.

A senior official of the Delhi government's health department had lodged a complaint against the Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using the RT-PCR app for testing data and violating the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

The FIR was filed against the medical superintendent of the hospital under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly violating directions issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19, Regulation 2020. (ANI)

