New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved increasing the honorarium for advocate mediators from Rs 3,000 a case to Rs 5,000 a case, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The hiked honorarium will be paid to advocate mediators appearing in cases related to matrimony, custody, guardianship, probate, partition, and possession matters, it said.

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision was taken to recognise the significant contribution of advocate mediators in resolving disputes through mediation. The government has approved Rs 13.86 crore for the hiked honorarium.

"I'm happy to announce that we have renewed the honorarium for the advocate mediators. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to the welfare of our legal fraternity," Gahlot said.

The government has increased the payment for cases settled through mediation in matrimonial (including criminal), custody, guardianship, probate, partition and possession matters from Rs 3,000 a case to Rs 5,000 a case, the statement said.

In connected cases, the government will pay Rs 1,000 a case, with a maximum limit of Rs 3,000, it said.

Earlier, advocate mediators received Rs 500 a case, with a maximum limit of Rs 1,000 regardless of the number of connected cases. Earlier, in case of no settlement, no honorarium was paid, but now an honorarium of Rs 2,500 will be paid, the statement said.

