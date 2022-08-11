New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved a project worth Rs 12.08 crore to strengthen and beautify the Josip Broz Tito Marg between the flyovers of Defence colony and Chirag Delhi, an official statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisiodia, who approved the project on Thursday, also directed PWD officials to ensure maintenance and upkeep of the road aesthetics.

The 3.45 km-long road stretch from Defence Colony flyover to Chirag Delhi flyover on BRT road will be beautified along with 0.87 km of service road, it said.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said BRT Road is used heavily by commercial as well as private vehicles.

The road strengthening project will benefit lakhs of people everyday and will cut down their travel time, he said.

"To ensure vehicular safety and provide smooth commuting experience to all, we have taken up assessment of various roads. We will give each of them a makeover as per their specific requirements," the statement quoting Sisodia said.

The PWD has been directed to ensure strengthening of the road stretch, maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes.

Other allied works such as lane marking, white washing of parapet walls or railing etc will also be taken care of in the project, the statement said.

Sisodia said the PWD is following global standards of street design to make the city roads better and safer.

The government is working round the clock to ensure that commuters of Delhi get a smooth ride and walking experience on city roads. This will help to decongest city roads, decrease the travel time and save energy, the minister said.

Under the project, the identified road stretch of BRT road will be strengthened and greenery will be developed on the central verge and either side of the road.

The PWD will also ensure maintenance of road aesthetics such as road furniture, pedestrian pathways and LED lights on the stretch, it added.

