New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered to cancel leaves of all the staff working in its hospitals and medical institutions with immediate effect.

The order issued on June 19 also said leave of any kind will be granted to anyone under "most compelling circumstances".

"All MSs/MDs/Deans/Directors of the hospitals/medical institutions under Health and Family Welfare Department are hereby advised to issue directions to all the staff working under their control, who are on leave of any kind to immediately report to their duties in their concerned hospital/medical institution without fail," the order said.

Further, leave of any kind to staff may only be granted under the "most compelling circumstances", it added.

The move comes amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 53,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 3,000 cases were reported in a day.

