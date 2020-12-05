New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The AAP government is committed to protecting every Delhiite from the risk of viral hepatitis, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

He was addressing a virtual event held at the Delhi Secretariat to mark the 23rd Hepatitis Day.

Sisodia said that with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, health has become an even more serious concern, and people need to be more conscious.

"Our government is committed to protecting every Delhiite from the risk of viral hepatitis," he said.

In addition to doctors and medical staff from various hospitals, scores of children from 31 schools took part in the online event organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences on behalf of the Delhi health department, officials said.

"We also need to ensure serious efforts are being taken to deal with hepatitis-like diseases. Hence, it would be useful to include it in the school curriculum to bring health awareness since childhood, and pay special attention to our 'body' and 'mind' along with physical and economic matters," Sisodia said.

The Phase-1 of HEPiSCHOOL Programme in cooperation with the Delhi government's Education department was launched last year to spread awareness on hepatitis in schools, through various health talks.

Due to this, many lives have been saved, the deputy chief minister said as phase-2 of the campaign was launched to further intensify awareness in schools.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said the liver, being a major organ of the body, needs special care, but negligence often causes liver damage, giving way to severe illnesses.

Chief Secretary and Chairman, ILBS, Vijay Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Health and Finance departments, Sandeep Kumar, and Family Welfare Director Monica Rana were also present at the virtual event.

