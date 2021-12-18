New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Amid concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into Omicron dedicated centres.

The four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad).

A total of five hospitals in Delhi including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) will now provide the treatment for the Omicron variant.

As many as 101 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far have been detected across 11 States and Union Territories. Out of which 10 cases are reported in Delhi. (ANI)

