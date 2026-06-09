India News | Delhi Govt, CSIR-CRRI, SPA Sign MoA to Make Delhi Roads Dust-free

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Delhi government has launched a major initiative aimed at making the capital's roads safer, more durable, environmentally friendly and better suited to future requirements.

As part of this effort, a historic tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Monday between the Public Works Department (PWD), the Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), according to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

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Under this initiative, a standard framework for paving and greening of urban roads will be implemented to promote the beautification, scientific redesign and green development of Delhi's urban roads.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi Government is not merely focused on building new roads but is developing an urban road ecosystem that is environmentally sustainable, safe and aligned with future needs. To address challenges such as increasing traffic, air pollution and waterlogging, road maintenance will now move beyond traditional methods and be carried out through a scientific and data-driven system.

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For the first time in Delhi, a comprehensive Road Asset Management System (RAMS) will be developed under this agreement. The system will enable scientific assessment of the current condition of roads, traffic load, structural capacity, maintenance requirements and service life, the CMO stated.

A key objective of the agreement is also to move Delhi towards becoming a model for dust-free roads. Scientific green belts will be developed along roadsides, local plant species will be promoted, rainwater harvesting and stormwater drainage systems will be strengthened, and sustainable landscaping practices will be adopted to make roads greener, cleaner and more environmentally friendly.

Under the MoA, CSIR-CRRI will provide technical support in the areas of road engineering, pavement technology, road safety and asset management, while SPA will offer expert guidance on urban design, streetscape planning, public space development, urban landscaping and green infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that the agreement marks an important step towards developing the capital's road infrastructure in a modern, scientific and future-ready manner. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is creating a data-driven and technology-enabled system for road construction and maintenance, the CMO stated.

Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the Delhi government is undertaking large-scale efforts to reduce dust pollution through the plantation of local and environmentally suitable trees, shrubs and grasses along roadsides. Mechanised road sweeping and regular road cleaning across the capital are also being carried out in a more scientific manner.

He said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Delhi Government remains fully committed to building a clean, green and healthy Delhi. This initiative reflects that commitment and aims to provide every citizen with a better environment, cleaner air and more sustainable urban infrastructure. (ANI)

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