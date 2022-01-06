New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has extended the application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools by two weeks in view of the prevailing Covid situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The last date to apply for admissions to entry level classes in Delhi private schools was January 12.

"Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks," Sisodia tweeted. PTI GJS

