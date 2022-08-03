New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Delhi government has formed committees in the districts for regular inspection of licensed premises, including retail liquor stores and bonded warehouses, to ensure monitoring and prevent malpractices, officials said on Tuesday.

The committees formed in each sub-division of the 11 districts in Delhi will be headed by the sub divisional magistrate concerned and will include the tehsildar, labour inspector and an excise department official, they said.

The committees will function under the overall supervision of the excise commissioner, the officials added.

