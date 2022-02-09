New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday gave permanent job certificates to 700 contractual employees of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

In an event organized at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister handed over certificates.

"What we said we did, another promise fulfilled today. 700 kutcha (contractual) employees working on contract in Delhi Jal Board were confirmed today. I myself handed over the permanent certificates of government jobs to those employees. They were all very happy, today their big dream has come true. Best wishes to all," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that it is his intention that all temporary employees in every department of the Delhi government should be made permanent. (ANI)

