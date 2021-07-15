New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi government has collaborated with Google to launch a system to enable commuters to track bus locations, arrival and departure times, and routes on a real-time basis on their smartphones.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, on the occasion, said that the status of 3,000 buses can be tracked on a real-time basis.

"Status of around 3,000 buses is live. This will help passengers to track buses through Google Maps. More DTC buses will be integrated soon," Gahlot said.

He said, "Google has teamed up with the Delhi Transport Ministry to show real-time bus information. Users will also get an estimation of how long their trip is going to take, and if their bus is delayed. Google Transit will automatically update the times in line with the new conditions."

"With today's partnership with Google Maps, Delhi joins the league of global cities that seamlessly provides real-time information of public transport so that people are able to plan their journeys to the minute," he said.

The minister expressed hope that this collaboration will encourage several other transit apps to tap into the open data portal of the Transport department and create innovative solutions to make Delhi's public transport system the default choice for everyone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)