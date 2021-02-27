New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi government has started preparations for the vaccination of people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1 and has identified private hospitals that will be roped in for the immunisation drive, sources said.

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said.

"So far 59 private hospitals have been identified and the number will be increased as per requirement," said a source associated with the Delhi government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Currently, priority group people including health workers and frontline workers are being administered the vaccine at 212 government and private health centres in Delhi.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

"Rs 250 will be the ceiling -- Rs 150 cost of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge. This arrangement will remain effective till further orders," a source said.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday had said beneficiaries would be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, which will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with date and time of the available schedules.

In January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government would provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of the national capital if the Centre fails to do so.

He had said that he appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country since there are many people who may not afford the life-saving shot.

Sources said, however, no decision has been taken in this regard so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)