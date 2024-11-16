New Delhi Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday inaugurated the world's first all-women bus depot, named 'Sakhi Depot' in Sarojini Nagar, an official statement said.

The initiative features an entirely female workforce, including drivers, conductors, and other staff. It is part of a broader vision to create a more inclusive and gender-equal work environment, an official statement of the Delhi Transport Department said.

Also Read | 'Kaise Ho?': Akshay Kumar Responds to PM Modi's Friendly Query, Picks Arvind Kejriwal as a Potential Actor at 2024 Leadership Summit (Watch Videos).

The Sakhi Depot employs 223 women, comprising 89 drivers and 134 conductors, operating a fleet of 70 buses, including 40 air-conditioned and 30 non-air-conditioned buses, that serve 17 routes across Delhi, it added.

During the inauguration, Minister Gahlot highlighted the significance of the depot as a symbol of breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields and as the first step in a series of such initiatives under the 'Sakhi' programme aimed at expanding opportunities for women in public transport.

Also Read | Supreme Court’s New Scheduling: Days After Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Charge as CJI, New Circular Says No Regular Hearing Matters on Wednesday, Thursday in Supreme Court.

Establishing the Sakhi Depot required overcoming several challenges, including revising the minimum height requirement for drivers from 159 cm to 153 cm to make the role more accessible for women, the statement read.

Buses were also modified with features like power steering and adjustable seats to facilitate female drivers and to support training and licensing. The Delhi government launched the 'Mission Parivartan' programme in April 2022, providing free training for aspiring women drivers, it added.

According to the statement, the first batch of women drivers graduated in August 2022, and the current workforce includes 89 women drivers, some with over two years of experience.

The Sakhi Depot holds historical significance, as it was originally established in April 1954 as Delhi's first bus depot and named after Sarojini Naidu, a renowned freedom fighter known as the Nightingale of India, it added.

However, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government, accusing it of using the event for political mileage while neglecting the needs of contractual workers.

Sachdeva claimed that during the event, some female employees allegedly protested, demanding equal pay and regularisation of services, highlighting ongoing disparities despite Supreme Court directives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)