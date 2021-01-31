New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi government on Sunday instructed authorities for implementation of Centre's guidelines lifting restrictions on cinema halls, swimming pools, stadiums and exhibition halls while following the standard operating procedures in view of COVID-19.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had released a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help functioning of cinema halls with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditoriums after every screening are among the latest SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after the government allowed cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent occupancy from Monday.

Digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged, the minister said.

Delhi Chief Secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Vijay Dev, in an order on Sunday, said the COVID-19 situation has been reviewed and number of active and new cases of the infection have been declining steadily during the last two months in the city.

"Therefore, it has been decided that guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, order dated January 27, along with SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for cinema halls and theatres, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for operation of swimming pools and for opening up of stadia for sports events, and Department of Commerce, Government of India for holding trade exhibitions, will be applied mutatis mutandis in NCT of Delhi," said the DDMA order.

The SOPs of the Centre allowed opening of swimming pools with maintaining social distancing inside the pools.

Children below 10 years, elderly above 65 years of age and pregnant women have been recommended to not use the swimming pools.

Exhibitions will now also be allowed with social distancing, face covers, Arogya Setu app, thermal screening and other safety measures against COVID-19.

The Delhi chief secretary directed that all district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police and other authorities concerned will ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines.

