New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Aiming at safe and timely transportation of the COVID-19 patients to hospitals and healthcare facilities, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain launched Jeevan Seva app on Thursday.

Jain said that the Delhi government launched the Jeevan Seva app to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation.

"From health check-ups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away. With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle, which will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride," the health minister said.

He also tweeted: "...This will facilitate hassle-free transport to and from hospitals and COVID centres free of cost."

The app was launched in collaboration with EVERA cab services. Electric Vehicles will be used as ambulances to transfer non-critical patients to healthcare facilities within Delhi.

Patients can download the app through a link sent through SMS and QR code to them.

The minister added that drivers will be informed through the app, and will reach the patient once the pick-up location is automatically captured.

"The availability of real-time GPS tracking will make monitoring smoother. Dedicated supervisors will be monitoring the situation round the clock. The drivers are trained and will be complying with safety guidelines such as wearing PPE kits, besides being well equipped with sanitizers. The cabin will be insulated as well," Jain stated.

The minister added the app will add efficiency to Delhi's emergency commute services by enabling more availability of ambulances to cater to serious requests in time.

"The patient will be apprised of pick-up time and can contact the driver through the app only, reducing the anxiety regarding the availability of ambulance. The process is all digital and it will give a touch-free convenient drive to patients," Jain added. (ANI)

