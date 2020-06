India News | Delhi Govt Lodges FIR Against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for Violating COVID-19 Regulations

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi's Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi lodged an FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using RT-PCR app for testing data and violating Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

"Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3 which is a clear violation of direction issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 issued under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987," the FIR said.

Also Read | Annual, Semester Exams of Lucknow University to be held in July And August: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

The FIR has been filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)