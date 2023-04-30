New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi government schools and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools hosted their first-ever joint Mega PTM on Sunday.

The event aimed at encouraging parents from both kinds of schools to participate in their children's education and provide valuable suggestions for improvement to the schools.

Parents queued up in large numbers at schools from early morning to attend the Mega PTM.

They were joined by Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal who engaged with the parents at SKV Phase-1 pocket 4 Mayur Vihar and MCD School Block 22 Trilokpuri to know their experiences.

During the Mega PTM, a major focus was laid on Mission Buniyaad and a discussion on the importance of the development of foundation skills.

Tweeting about the first joint Mega PTM, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today, a mega PTM is being held in both MCD and Delhi government schools in Delhi. Just as Delhi government schools have been transformed with the help of all students, teachers, and parents, we will now work together to transform MCD schools as well."

During the interaction with parents, Atishi expressed her delight at the number of parents who had turned up early in the morning and said, "This shows that parents eagerly want to participate in their children's education, and after Delhi government schools, now this opportunity will be provided to parents in MCD schools too. The education revolution that was brought in Delhi government schools will now be brought to MCD schools too."

"In 2015 when the Kejriwal government was formed, the condition of Delhi government schools was the same as MCD schools now. There was no cleanliness in schools, there were broken benches and desks, and no drinking water facility for students. But after years of hard work and dedication, the old education system in Delhi was fixed," she added.

Targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atishi said, "The BJP has been in MCD for the past 15 years and left the schools reeling under several problems. MCD schools currently have no proper facilities for students. But I am sure that now under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal, MCD schools will also see a revolution along the lines of Delhi government schools."

The Education Minister further said, "The joint PTM is a symbol of the shared responsibility of parents and schools for the education and development of children. Both parents are equally responsible for the development of their child. Our children will progress only when schools and parents will together participate in the process of their education."

She also stressed the importance of parents engaging with their children for at least half an hour every day, even if they are not educated. This would boost the confidence of the children and help them open up about their school experiences.

"Building school infrastructure has always been given priority over building new bridges and roads," she added.

Atishi called on parents to support the government's efforts to transform MCD schools.

The Mega PTM was conducted today in 1000+ Delhi government schools and 1500+ MCD schools. (ANI)

