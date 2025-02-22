New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday asserted that the government will not tolerate illegal waste and debris on PWD roads, emphasizing its commitment to cleanliness and civic upkeep.

Speaking on the issue, Sood said, "Rekha Gupta's government won't tolerate illegal waste and debris on PWD roads. The government has directed the PWD department to remove this waste and debris from the roads... We are committed to it. All ministers are working at various spots."

Targeting the previous administration, he added, "We are having to fight this issue because, in the last 2.5 years, AAP's Municipal Council and Mayor created this situation. We will continue this campaign."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met with officials from the PWD and Jal Board to discuss key infrastructural issues, including potholes and water supply management.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta said, "In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the AAP blocked. The scheme will soon be in the public domain... Today, we have called the PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting with the cabinet. We will take over the issue of potholes."

The Chief Minister also stated that further critical issues would be discussed in upcoming cabinet meetings, reinforcing the government's commitment to addressing public concerns.

CM Rekha Gupta also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which the AAP government had not tabled.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas--to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi with Rs 5 lakh top up, and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, BJP's nominee for the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker, on Friday, said that the report of the CAG will be tabled on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

