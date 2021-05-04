New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Delhi government has reduced the quota of oxygen for the Army Base Hospital at Delhi Cantt. Army authorities have taken up the matter with the local authorities through the defence ministry, Indian Army sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the Army Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt has enough supplies for the time being and can take care of its patients but the issue has to be addressed shortly which could otherwise lead to shortages.

This comes amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the national capital at an alarming rate.

The national capital on Sunday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths, Delhi's daily health bulletin informed on Monday.

This was the highest single-day death toll in the city since the pandemic broke out last year. The total active cases in the city currently stand at 89,592. The cumulative positive cases stood at 12,12,989, including 11,05,983 recoveries and 17,414 deaths.

As many as 51,185 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 9,860 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Monday. A positivity rate of 29.56 per cent was recorded yesterday.

Only 1,611 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday, including 1,260 who received the first dose and 351 who received their second. (ANI)

