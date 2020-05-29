India News | Delhi Govt Releases Video on Home Isolation Process, Precautions

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday released a video explaining the process of home isolation and the precautions patients, caregivers and neighbours need to take.

The video was introduced on social media by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said, people need not panic when someone in their neighbourhood is found COVID-19 positive.

The video seeks to build confidence among people who might be neighbouring someone, who is found COVID-19 postive but is not symptomatic.

In the short film, a family has been shown and how a caregiver takes care of a man when he is found COVID-19 positive.

The instructional video also talks about use of sodium hypochlorite for the purpose of sanitisation at home, especially the room in which the asymptomatic patient is staying during the self-isolation period.

It also shows, how a doctor on call provides counselling to patients who are home quarantined.

Kejriwal earlier in the day had tweeted, "My Delhiites do not worry if you contract corona. Most of you can be treated in home quarantine itself. Still, if you need to be admitted to hospital, we have full preparations for it. I pray to the god for your good health and happiness".

"Corona patients who have no or mild symptoms can recover at their home. They need not get admitted to hospital," he tweeted.

His deputy Manish Sisodia during a virtual press conference in the afternoon also said people need not visit hospitals unless there are symptoms of this virus infection, and added 80-90 percent recovery was registered, among cases where patients were home quarantined.

Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation here stands at 4,227, according to Delhi heath bulletin shared on Thursday. PTI KND

