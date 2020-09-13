New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government has once again resumed its project for doorstep delivery of driving licenses and marriage certificates among other public services in the national capital, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said on Saturday.

"The Delhi government resumed its project of doorstep delivery of public services to its citizens. From driving licenses to marriage certificates, Delhiites will now be able to avail a total of 100 government services at the doorstep of their homes at a nominal fee of Rs 50 per service," Gehlot told ANI.

However, these services will be on-hold in Containment Zone areas for now.

For this, the ground staff agency has been asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central Government, NDMA, and DDMA.

"For this, the applicant needs to call 1076 and schedule an appointment with 'Mobile Assistant', who will come to their residence and take further action by filling the form, paying the fees, and submitting the required documents," the minister informed. (ANI)

