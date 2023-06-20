New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday referred to the success of Delhi government school students in JEE Mains and Advanced to claim that it was proof of the stupendous success of the city's education revolution.

According to data shared by him, 720 students of Delhi government schools cleared JEE Mains while 104 students qualified in JEE Advanced in 2023.

"These figures are proof of the stupendous success of Delhi's education revolution. Children from government schools in Delhi have excelled in JEE Mains and Advanced exams. In the last three years, the number of children studying in government schools in Delhi has doubled," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"Delhi's excellent education model has now given wings to the dreams of children studying in government schools. Now the child of a poor family is also becoming a big engineer after studying at IIT. Many congratulations to all children, parents and team education of Delhi for this success," he added.

A total of 1,80,372 candidates across India appeared in both papers of IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

