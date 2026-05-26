India News | Delhi Govt Strengthens Heatwave Preparedness; Special Heat Illness Ward Set Up at LNJP Hospital

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi government has stepped up its preparations to deal with the ongoing heatwave, with Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh reviewing arrangements at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here on Tuesday.

During his visit, the minister inspected emergency care systems, ICU facilities, medical staff preparedness, and patient management infrastructure. He said the health department and medical teams are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure that no citizen faces inconvenience due to extreme heat.

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The minister informed that a dedicated "Heat Related Illness" ward has been set up at LNJP Hospital for patients affected by heatwave conditions. The ward is equipped with timely treatment facilities, dedicated beds, emergency care support, ICU backup, and step-down recovery arrangements.

"The Delhi Health Department is fully prepared. If any problem arises, be it heat stroke or a disaster, all our doctors in the hospitals, our staff, everyone is ready for it... It's a very happy thing that our doctors and our staff are eager in the direction of treating patients", he said.

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He added that patients suffering from dehydration, high fever, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related complications are being treated according to medical need, with critical patients immediately shifted to emergency or ICU care when required.

Dr. Singh said that sufficient beds, ICU facilities, and emergency response systems have been kept ready to manage any possible surge in patients. He added that doctors, specialists, ICU staff, and healthcare workers are fully prepared to handle heatwave-related emergencies.

He also noted that heatwave preparedness is not limited to LNJP Hospital, but all government hospitals, polyclinics, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Delhi have been placed on alert with necessary arrangements in place.

The minister highlighted that mobile relief units and outreach services have been deployed in various areas under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. These units are providing ORS, cold drinking water, and other essential support services to citizens.

Appealing to residents, Dr. Singh urged people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and extreme heat. He advised citizens to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, dehydration, fever, or heat-related illness.

He concluded by stating, "Delhi's healthcare system is fully prepared to deal with every challenge posed by the heatwave. Our priority is to ensure that no citizen faces any difficulty during this period of extreme heat." (ANI)

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