New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will ask bike-taxi aggregators to stop operations in the national capital till a policy is notified, a day after the Supreme Court stayed a High Court order that had allowed them to ply.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said the government will write to aggregators and also appeal to them through the media to comply with the apex court order or face action.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order that allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital.

The SC's ruling is binding on all, Kundra said.

"The submission of the department in the court was that we have already floated a draft scheme and the scheme is going to be finalised soon. In absence of any scheme and regulatory framework, the companies are overstepping their mandate by offering such services in absence of any permits or registration from the Transport Department," he told PTI.

Kundra said the companies are free to give their comments on the proposed policy on bike-taxi aggregators, and the government will take a decision after taking a comprehensive view of various aspects.

"Those issues have to be incorporated while finalising the policy. We will be writing to them. These are responsible companies and they should advise their driver partners to desist from operations till they have due authorisation and registration. It is unfortunate that in continuing such operations, they are jeopardising the economic prospects of such people who are associated with them unknowingly in an activity not permissible by law," he said.

Earlier in February, the transport department had cautioned bike-taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

