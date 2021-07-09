New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Athletes from Delhi who win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics will get a cash prize of Rs 3 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

The Delhi government will also award Rs 2 crore to those who win a silver medal and Rs 1 crore to those who receive a bronze medal in the Olympics.

Sisodia said that Rs 10 lakh will also be awarded to coaches of the athletes who win medals.

The athletes from Delhi who are participating in the games include Deepak Kumar, Manika Batra, Amoj Jacob, and Sarthak Bhambri.

Sisodia on Friday also called a meeting with Olympic medalist and Delhi Sports University Vice-Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari to discuss ways to better support these athletes.

The Delhi Assembly had in 2019 passed a bill to set up the Delhi Sports University (DSU), which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports.

"Preparations are in full swing for Delhi to produce future Olympians and we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned to build a world-class sports university. The Delhi Sports University will work to prepare those sportspersons who will win medals for the country in the Olympic games. The university will develop Delhi as a massive sports hub," Sisodia said at the meeting.

"In order to promote sports in this direction, the university will organise sports events all over Delhi through community sports so that an active environment is created for sports in the city as well as in the whole country and we can host the 2048 Olympic Games," he added.

The meeting stressed on the importance of providing multi-dimensional support to athletes from Delhi participating in the Tokyo Olympics, and the role of the Delhi Sports University in building the next cohort of athletes who would represent India in future Olympic games.

"With the preparation to build a Delhi Sports University, I promise each and every student in the nation who has dreams of becoming a strong sportsperson that the Delhi Sports University will provide world-class facilities and sports equipment to build athletic acumen," Malleswari said at the meeting.

"Delhi Sports School is also being established under the Delhi Sports University," she said.

Admissions for Delhi Sports School will begin from the next session. Allocation of sports for students will be done keeping in mind their abilities and interests, and they will be given the best training in their sport," she added.

