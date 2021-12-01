New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Delhi government will issue notices to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for carrying out construction work at the Central Vista project site despite a ban and for violating dust control norms, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

He said the CPWD must respond to these notices by Thursday and further action will be taken based on their response.

"We had been receiving a lot of calls regarding work being carried out at the Central Vista project site despite a ban on construction and demolition activities. During an inspection, we found that it was indeed true,” Rai said.

"We will ask the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to issue a notice to the CPWD, asking it the reason for continuing the construction work despite restrictions because of air pollution," he said.

Rai said a separate notice will be issued to the agency for violating dust pollution control norms at the site.

The Delhi government had earlier said the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital will continue till further orders because of the high air pollution levels.

Rai said November witnessed an increase in pollution levels due to a variety of reasons.

"This month saw both Diwali pollution – illegal cracker burning -- and stubble burning around Delhi which significantly contributed to the intensity of pollution. A reduction in wind speed led to the accumulation of pollutants," he said.

